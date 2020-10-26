4 Orchard Road shopping malls, 3 Tampines eateries visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Several shopping malls including four along Orchard Road were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 26).

ION Orchard was visited on Oct 17, while Mandarin Gallery, 313@somerset and Orchard Central were visited on Oct 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other malls that have been added to the list were Tampines Mall, Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, Kallang Wave Mall and Lot One Shoppers' Mall.

There were also several eateries in Tampines that have been visited by COVID-19 cases: Kopitiam at Our Tampines Hub, McDonald's @ Tampines Interchange and Kimly Zi Char at 742A Tampines Street 72.

The full list of places:

(Table: MOH)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, anyone who was at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

Advertisement

The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile or the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Singapore reported 3 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, comprising one dormitory resident and two imported infections.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​