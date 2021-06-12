Square 2, Velocity @ Novena Square malls visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Square 2 and Velocity @ Novena Square malls were on Saturday (Jun 12) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The Hush Puppies outlet at Square 2 was on the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other locations that were added include FairPrice outlets at 37 Teban Gardens Road, Seletar Mall, HDB Hub and Tiong Bahru Plaza, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also two markets - Tiong Bahru Market and Food Centre, as well as 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Hawker Centre.

A COVID-19 case reported on Saturday regularly helps out at a sundry store at the Bukit Merah market.



The list of new locations is as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.



Advertisement

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including nine in the community.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram