Waterway Point and Clementi Mall visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Two malls - Waterway Point in Punggol and Clementi Mall - were added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Sep 13).

Tekka Centre was also added to the list, along with The Spread Cafe at the National University of Singapore Business School at 15 Kent Ridge Drive. The cafe was listed three times on separate days.



The new locations are as follows:

List of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during the infectious period. (Table: Ministry of Health)

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," it added.

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places that have been visited by COVID-19 cases, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including one in the community and eight imported infections.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram