Plans to extend new MRT signalling system tests to operating hours: Khaw

SINGAPORE: Tests on the new train signalling system could be extended to normal operating hours, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Mar 11).

"We plan to extend testing to revenue hours, i.e. with passengers on board. Expect glitches and delays. I urge commuters to bear with us and thank them for their patience," he said, following a visit to the SMRT Maintenance Operation Centre to observe testing on the North-South Line and the East-West Line.

Mr Khaw added that with the stabilisation of the new signalling system on the North-South Line, the focus has been turned to the East-West Line.

Engineers are currently intensifying the testing of the new signalling system on the East-West Line without passengers, and reiterated the usefulness of the early closures and late openings (ECLO).

"Extra engineering hours provides us with longer blocks of time on the train tracks. With ECLO for the entire EWL, we are also able now to test the new system for the entire line, and not just partial stretches," Mr Khaw added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said testing allowed engineers to "calibrate and tune the signalling equipment" on each train. "That is why re-signalling is so complicated and time-consuming," he said.

