Singapore shoppers take 820 million plastic bags from supermarkets each year: Study

SINGAPORE: Shoppers in Singapore take 820 million plastic bags from supermarkets each year – an average of 146 plastic bags for each person, a study commissioned by the Singapore Environment Council (SEC) has found.

For context, each person in England used 133 plastic bags in 2013, when major supermarkets there gave out more than 7.4 billion bags. This was before large retailers in the UK were required by law in October 2015 to charge for plastic bags they gave out.

The use of single-use plastic bags declined drastically after the charge was introduced, with 2.1 billion bags sold between April 2016 and April 2017, according to the UK government website.

“The results of the study show that there are certain gaps in the plastic ecosystem,” SEC chairman Isabella Huang-Loh said in a news release on Tuesday (Jul 31).

“Key outcomes must be plastic reduction at every segment of the plastic ecosystem for individuals, businesses, communities, government agencies and statutory boards,” she added, pointing out that the study will help focus public education aimed at reducing plastic use.

The study found that 49 per cent of respondents use three or more plastic bags every time they visit the supermarket, including 14 per cent who use six or more bags on each trip. Only 15 per cent bring their own bags for their shopping.

When it comes to demographics, the elderly are likely to use more plastic bags. Almost a quarter of those aged 60 and above said they take six or more plastic bags per shopping trip, while only 6 per cent bring their own bags. Women were also almost twice as likely to bring a reusable bag as compared to men.

When asked about their preferred use for the plastic bags they have taken, the majority of respondents said they use it to bag and dispose of waste, while 11 per cent said they reuse them. Only 2 per cent said they recycle the bags.

NEW CAMPAIGN AGAINST PLASTIC WASTE

With supermarkets holding off on what some environmentalists deem a necessary tax on plastic bags, and the Government preferring alternative approaches to reduction, SEC has announced a new campaign to fight plastic waste.

The campaign will call on each individual to reduce plastic waste by using one fewer plastic item per day, and encourage the use of reusable items such as reusable bags, cutlery and water bottles.

“SEC plans to have public education campaigns to reduce plastic use among individuals, businesses and communities,” executive director Jen Teo said. “We are working with organisations to help educate consumers to reduce plastic waste. Among the first to come on board are NTUC FairPrice and Coca-Cola.”

Apart from plastic bags, the study also identified another major source of plastic waste. It revealed that 467 million polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and 473 million polypropylene (PP) plastic disposables are used in Singapore each year.

This works out to between one and three PET bottles and PP disposable items per person per week. PET bottles are commonly used for drinks, sauces and marinades, while PP disposables include takeaway containers.

The study’s results will be incorporated into a more extensive research report on the use of plastic by consumers and the waste ecosystem in Singapore, which will be made available at the SEC Conference Day on Aug 30.

On that day, SEC will host consumers, businesses and downstream stakeholders like waste companies to build a plastic ecosystem and “discuss and identify a clearer focus”.

“We should take advantage of available innovation or seek new innovation to create a downstream market for recycling plastic in Singapore,” Ms Huang-Loh said, noting new technologies to convert plastic to fuel, and the use of recycled plastic for 3D printing.

“We need to address extended producers’ responsibility at the upstream too.”