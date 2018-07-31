Plastic pieces found in Muji pasta sauce, product recalled

SINGAPORE: Muji Singapore has recalled its Shrimp & Potherb Peperoncino pasta sauce after several small plastic pieces were found in some packages.



In a notice on its website on Sunday (Jul 29), the Japanese retail company said affected customers could bring the product to any Muji outlet or contact its customer service to arrange for a refund.



Advertisement

Those who have purchased the pasta sauce are also advised to not consume it.



The affected product carries a Japan Article Number (JAN) Code of 4550002431020 and has an expiry date of Feb 3, 2019. It weighs 90g and costs $S4.90.