Platinium Dogs Club operator arrested, assisting with investigations

SINGAPORE: The operator of Platinium Dogs club has been arrested and is assisting with investigations on alleged animal welfare-related offences, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development Sun Xueling on Monday (Dec 7).

Authorities raided the pet boarding service on Dec 29 following several complaints that animals were ill-treated under its care.

Advertisement

One pet owner has said that her dog died under the facility's care, while a Shetland sheepdog named Prince has been reported missing while he was boarded at the centre.



"The AVA (Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore) is continuing investigations into the Platinium Dogs Club, including making further inspections," said Ms Sun in a Facebook post.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"The operator has also been arrested and is assisting with investigations on alleged animal welfare-related offences."

The 30-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday, said AVA, in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



Ms Sun said that investigations will be comprehensive and that "enforcement action will be taken on any animal welfare infringements".



Following two raids at Platinium Dogs Club, a semi-detached house at 7 Galistan Avenue, on Dec 29 and Dec 31, authorities found 18 dogs and a rabbit on the premises.



AVA then took the dogs into temporary custody to safeguard their welfare, Ms Sun said.

"I am happy to know that several pet owners have been reunited with their dogs that were being previously boarded with Platinium Dogs Club," said Ms Sun.



She also advised the public to stay calm and to let the authorities investigate the case thoroughly and fairly.



Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Saturday had pledged that there will be a "thorough investigation" into the pet boarding centre.

