Platinium Dogs Club operator faces 13 charges for offences related to pet hotel

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old woman will be charged in court on Monday (Jun 15) for various offences related to the operation of pet hotel Platinium Dogs Club.



The pet hotel operator was arrested last year over animal welfare-related offences, after the facility was raided by the authorities following several complaints that animals were ill-treated under its care.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman will face a total of 13 charges, said the police, National Parks Board (NParks) and Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) in a joint news release.



A total of nine charges fall under the Animal and Birds Act, which carry a punishment of up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$40,000, or both, for each offence.



These charges include six counts of failure to take reasonable steps to ensure that an animal is provided with adequate and suitable food and water.



Advertisement

Advertisement

She also faces one count each of failing to make reasonable efforts to recover an animal when it is missing, causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal and failing to take reasonable steps to ensure that an animal is protected from, and rapidly diagnosed of, significant injury or disease.



The woman will also be charged under the Penal Code with one count of furnishing false information to a public servant. If found guilty, she faces up to six months in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.



She will also be charged with one count of obstructing, preventing, perverting or defeating the course of justice. This offence carries a punishment of up to seven years’ jail, a fine, or both.



The woman will also face two charges under the Business Names Registration Act.

The charges are for non-registration of business and for the abetment of furnishing false information to the registrar. Each offence carries a punishment of up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.



“The agencies have conducted thorough investigations into various aspects of the case. As the case is before the courts, we advise all parties to refrain from speculating or commenting on the case until after the court proceedings are over,” said the news release.



The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore raided the premises of Platinium Dogs Club in December 2018 following reports of alleged mistreatment of animals by the pet boarding service.



One pet owner said that her dog died under the facility's care, while a Shetland sheepdog named Prince was reported missing while he was boarded at the centre.



The facility, located at 7 Galistan Avenue in Bukit Panjang, said on its website that it had “more than 20 years of experience” in dog handling, and that its facilities are “fully air-conditioned daily”, “large and spacious” and “cage-free”.

