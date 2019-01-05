Platinium Dogs Club case: Shanmugam pledges thorough investigation, due process

SINGAPORE: Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam pledged on Saturday (Jan 5) that there will be a "thorough investigation" into Platinium Dogs Club, the pet boarding centre accused of mistreating animals.

Platinium Dogs Club was raided by authorities last Saturday following several complaints that animals under its care had been ill-treated.

Advertisement

One pet owner said her dog had died under the facility's care. In addition, a search is ongoing for Shetland sheepdog Prince, who went missing while he was boarded at the centre.



Poster for missing Shetland sheepdog Prince, who disappeared after he was boarded at Platinium Dogs Club. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Shanmugam said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) and the police are investigating “several serious allegations” against Platinium Dogs Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Singaporeans can rest assured: there will be thorough investigations and there will be due process. Anyone who has engaged in illegal acts will face the consequences,” he wrote.

“There are also allegations that some people, in response, have also acted wrongly, and taken the law into their own hands. Those allegations will also be investigated,” he added.



On Wednesday, a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in front of Platinium Dogs Club.

According to the police, the man claimed that the vehicle hit him as it was reversing out of the pet boarding centre, a semi-detached house at 7 Galistan Avenue in Bukit Panjang.

The man was among a group of people who had gathered outside the pet boarding centre, the police said. He is believed to be a volunteer who was helping one of the pet owners who had come to the centre to confront the owner.

The 33-year-old driver of the vehicle, along with a group of seven women and four men, including the injured man, are assisting with police investigations.