Man arrested after argument breaks out at Playmade bubble tea shop

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Apr 21) after an argument broke out at the Playmade bubble tea shop in Waterway Point.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 9.40pm at the mall, located at 83 Punggol Central, and arrested the man for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.



Videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media. In the footage, a GrabFood delivery rider is seen having a heated argument with Playmade employees.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Playmade said it was aware of the videos.



“During this time, our team had received over 150 different orders (an average of 600 cups) via delivery alone within the last hour of closing, despite efforts to stop orders from coming through.

"This had brought immense pressure on both our team and delivery riders to complete within that short time frame to closing,” it said.



The bubble tea chain added that it is “thoroughly investigating” the incident with the relevant authorities, and also apologised to customers and delivery riders who were affected.



The incident at Waterway Point took place shortly after the authorities said that more shops and food and beverage outlets in Singapore will have to suspend operations, following the trimming of essential services as part of stricter measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.



Replying to CNA's queries, Grab said that it saw a "sudden surge in orders" on Tuesday evening after the new measures were announced.

"Our delivery and merchant partners had been working hard to fulfil them," said the ride-hailing app, adding that the company was looking into the incident.

"These are challenging times for all of us, and we would urge more patience and understanding among all users."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced the extension of the current "circuit breaker" period for another four weeks until Jun 1, to "decisively" bring down the number of coronavirus cases.

CNA has contacted Playmade and GrabFood for comment.

