PM Lee to attend ASEAN Summit in Bangkok

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be in Bangkok from Saturday (Nov 2) to Monday to attend the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

"In line with Thailand’s ASEAN Chairmanship theme of Advancing Partnership For Sustainability, the ASEAN leaders will discuss ways to incorporate sustainability in ASEAN’s community-building efforts, reinforce ASEAN centrality and unity, and promote regional peace and stability," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Friday (Nov 1).

The leaders will also exchange views on ASEAN’s external relations, as well as discuss regional and international issues, the PMO added.

In addition, ASEAN leaders will meet with their counterparts during the 22nd ASEAN Plus Three Summit, the 14th East Asia Summit, and various summits with China, India, Japan, the United Nations, and the United States.

This is the second of two meetings among ASEAN leaders that Thailand has hosted as ASEAN Chair in 2019. The first was held in June this year.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, as well as officials from both ministries.

In Mr Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be acting Prime Minister, the PMO said.