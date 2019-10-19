PM Lee to attend inauguration of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be in Jakarta over the weekend to attend the inauguration of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement on Saturday (Oct 19).



Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, is set to be sworn in for a second term on Sunday afternoon at the parliament.

Mr Lee will personally offer his congratulations to President Widodo, said the statement.



“Prime Minister Lee will also reaffirm Singapore’s commitment to further strengthen the existing excellent bilateral relationship, including through the various areas of cooperation discussed at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat,” it added.



Held earlier this month, the Leaders’ Retreat was Mr Lee’s fourth with Mr Widodo, and the first since the Indonesian president’s re-election in May.



During the Leaders’ Retreat, Singapore and Indonesia agreed on an electronic data exchange to facilitate and secure trade through the link-up of both countries’ National Single Windows. Both countries also inked a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will deepen cooperation between the national archives of both sides.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee during his two-day trip in Jakarta. Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung as well as officials from the PMO and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be on the trip.



During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister.

