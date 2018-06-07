PM Lee breaks fast with Jurong residents at mosque

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined more than 700 residents for iftar, or the breaking of fast, at the Masjid Maarof in Jurong West on Thursday evening (Jun 7).

Mr Lee toured the mosque before joining congregants for a meal of nasi padang, teh tarik and dates.

The mosque, which opened in 2016, is equipped with facilities for congregants with limited mobility and has features that enhance the experience of hearing and visually impaired worshippers.



“To have a non-Muslim coming here, let alone the PM, coming to the mosque gave me a new kind of experience. It’s a rare occasion,” said Ms Iffah Fazira, a marketing communications officer at the mosque.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong greets attendees at an iftar session organised by the Islamic Religious Council at Masjid Maarof. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Mr Muhammad Dzulqarnain, 30, a mosque religious officer, said he was seated just behind Mr Lee and managed to "sneak a selfie".



“It’s my first time breaking fast with the PM ... I felt very honoured that he chose to come to this mosque,” he told Channel NewsAsia.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong admiring a mini-exhibition at Masjid Maarof together with religious, community and grassroots leaders. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Also in attendance were Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and the chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, Abdul Razak Hassan Maricar.

“This is a uniquely Singaporean way of how Muslims here celebrate and share significant moments with the wider community and is an avenue where we strengthen relationships," said Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for the Environment and Water Resources.

"Masjid Maarof exemplifies this value of sharing and spreading rahmah (compassion in Arabic) by going door-to-door in the neighbouring residential estates with food hampers outside of Ramadan, for families on zakat assistance and to nearby residents of the NTUC Welfare Home.”

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joins religious, community and grassroots leaders for iftar organised by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore at Masjid Maarof. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Additional reporting by Jeremy Long.