PM Lee calls Dr Mahathir to offer congratulations; hopes to meet him soon

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called newly appointed Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday (May 11) morning to offer his congratulations.

"Called Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad this morning to congratulate him on being appointed Prime Minister. He was busy meeting people for his Cabinet appointments!" he wrote in a Facebook post.



Mr Lee added that he hopes to meet Dr Mahathir either in Kuala Lumpur or in Singapore soon.

"I wished him and his Government all the best and hope to catch up with him in person very soon either in KL or in Singapore," he wrote.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement that Mr Lee said that he looked forward to working with Dr Mahathir to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Mr Lee and MFA had on Thursday congratulated Dr Mahathir on being sworn in.

Mr Lee also shared a photo of him and Dr Mahathir from 2001, when they attended a Hari Raya open house in Johor Bahru.

Dr Mahathir, 92, was Malaysia's fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and now, the country's seventh premier.

