PM Lee sends condolences after mass shooting in Thailand

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to this Thailand counterpart, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, following a soldier's shooting rampage that left 29 people dead.

In a press statement on Friday (Feb 14), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said PM Lee expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives in the shooting incident in Nakhon Ratchasima on Feb 8.

In his condolence letter dated Feb 11, Mr Lee told PM Prayut he was "shocked to learn of the mass shooting", which "took many innocent lives and injured dozens".

“On behalf of the Singapore Government, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, and wish the injured a swift recovery.



“This senseless act of violence deserves to be condemned in the strongest terms. Singapore stands in solidarity with Thailand during this difficult time,” Mr Lee said.

Armed with automatic weapons, Jakrapanth Thomma shot people in several locations and held out for more than 12 hours at the Terminal 21 shopping mall before being gunned down by officers of a commando unit.



The killing spree began with the gunman shooting his commanding officer and the commander's mother-in-law over a business dispute. He then drove to his army base, stole more assault weapons and ammunition and shot his way through a Buddhist temple before going to the shopping centre.



Photos and videos of the incident showed enforcement officers working the mall floor by floor to evacuate people, many of whom had barricaded themselves in cupboards, storage rooms and toilets.