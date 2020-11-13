PM Lee congratulates Aung San Suu Kyi on Myanmar election win

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (Nov 12) congratulated Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) after their victory in Sunday's Myanmar election, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“The results reflect the confidence and trust the people of Myanmar have placed in the NLD’s leadership and vision for the country,” said Mr Lee in his letter to Ms Aung San Suu Kyi.

“Myanmar and Singapore are old friends and longstanding partners. We have extensive cooperation in many areas including trade and investment, financial and legal cooperation, infrastructure development, and capacity building.”

Mr Lee noted that the two countries have worked together during the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain supply chains, share information and assist their nationals living in each other’s countries.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen our existing links and explore new areas of cooperation,” he said.

Mr Lee wished Ms Aung San Suu Kyi her continued success and good health, adding that he hopes to welcome her in Singapore again.

