PM Lee congratulates Boris Johnson on his appointment as UK prime minister

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Boris Johnson on his appointment as prime minister of the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Jul 25).

In his congratulatory letter, Mr Lee said that Mr Johnson’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment of change as the UK negotiates its future relationship with the European Union, and as countries everywhere strive to work out how they can coexist and cooperate in a new global environment.

“As we navigate these complexities, I look forward to the United Kingdom continuing to stand up for free trade, multilateralism and a rules-based international order,” Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee added that this year is particularly significant for relations between both nations as it marks the bicentenary of the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles in Singapore.

Singapore is a steadfast partner of the UK, with close ties underpinned by deep historical links, Mr Lee said.

"We launched our Partnership for the Future in January 2019, focusing on future-oriented issues such as the digital economy, sustainable innovation, defence and security, as well as youth, education and culture. The Partnership reflects our comprehensive and growing relationship, which I look forward to working with you to develop further,” Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee also wished Mr Johnson every success in his appointment, and said he hoped that the British prime minister will find a chance to visit Singapore and the region again in the near future.