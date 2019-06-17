PM Lee congratulates Prayut on election as Thai prime minister

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated former Thailand army chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha on his election as Thai prime minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday (Jun 17).

“On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand,” said Mr Lee in a letter dated Jun 14.

“I wish you success as you begin your new term, and am confident that Thailand will continue to develop and prosper under your able leadership.”

Thailand held a bitterly fought general election in March, and the new parliament last week voted for Prayut, the leader of the 2014 coup, as prime minister.

Prayut swept aside his sole challenger, the charismatic 40-year-old billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit who led the anti-military bloc, garnering 500 votes to his rival's 244.

Last week, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn formally endorsed the 65-year-old as Thailand’s 29th prime minister, completing Prayut's transition from coup leader to head of a civilian government.

"Singapore and Thailand are old friends, with close cooperation in many fields. I appreciate your personal efforts over the past five years to strengthen our ties," said Mr Lee.

“I look forward to working closely with you to further advance our relationship, and to explore new areas of collaboration such as in innovation and the digital economy,” Mr Lee added.