Watch live at 4pm: PM Lee to address Singapore on COVID-19 situation

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation on Monday (May 31) at 4pm to provide an update on Singapore's COVID-19 situation. Mr Lee's address will be broadcast live on CNA, its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.​​​​​​​





The public can also watch it on the Prime Minister's Facebook page.

Following Mr Lee's address, the co-chairs of the ministerial task force on COVID-19 will hold a press conference.



Singapore entered Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) on May 16 amid a spike in COVID-19 community cases. Social gatherings were reduced to a maximum of two people and dining-in at F&B outlets banned. The tightened restrictions are to last until Jun 13.

"The number of new community cases has stabilised over the last two weeks. Our tightened measures to keep Singaporeans safe are working," said Mr Lee in a Facebook post on Sunday.



"Tomorrow, I intend to share with you how we plan to keep COVID-19 under control, while progressively opening up again," said Mr Lee.

"The solution: Testing, contact tracing and vaccinating, all faster, and more. Also: What will the new normal be like?"

As of Monday, Singapore has reported more than 62,000 COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities.



