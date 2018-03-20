PM Lee 'deeply saddened' by Mecca bus accident

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Mar 20) said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of the bus accident in Mecca, Saudi Arabia which killed one Singaporean and left several others injured.



A bus carrying 31 passengers was involved in the accident, which took place between 1pm and 1.30pm Singapore time.



Most of those on board are believed to be Singaporeans.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee noted that passengers had been performing the umrah, or minor pilgrimage in Mecca.

He added that MUIS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) were working together to assist the next-of-kin of the person who was killed, as well as those who were injured and their families.

"My deepest sympathies to those involved in this accident," he wrote.

