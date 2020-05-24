PM Lee extends Hari Raya greetings to regional leaders

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong extended his greetings on Sunday (May 24) to the leaders of Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he made telephone calls to Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and the Sultan of Johor Ibrahim Iskandar.

"Prime Minister Lee reaffirmed his friendship with the leaders, and his strong support for the close cooperation that exists between our states and peoples," said PMO.

"He looked forward to working with them to secure the health and well-being of our populations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and resuming and expanding our wider areas of cooperation as the COVID-19 outbreak is brought under control."