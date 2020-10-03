Leaders exchange congratulatory messages on 30th anniversary of Singapore-China diplomatic ties

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s leaders on Saturday (Oct 3) exchanged messages of congratulations with their Chinese counterparts to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

In her letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Halimah Yacob said she is “heartened that even amidst the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Singapore and China have maintained close and frequent exchanges at all levels, and extended assistance to each other in times of need”.

Writing to Chinese premier Li Keqiang, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore and China’s bilateral cooperation has grown in depth and scope since the formal establishment of diplomatic ties in 1990.

“China has been Singapore’s largest trading partner and Singapore has been China’s largest foreign investor since 2013,” he said.

He added: “We have continued to support each other through the COVID-19 outbreak, and identified new areas of cooperation to propel our relationship forward. This is a testament to the strong and mutually beneficial partnership that we have forged over the years.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen the multilateral infrastructure that binds our world today, and to bring our bilateral partnership to greater heights.”

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat also expressed his best wishes in a message to Chinese State Council Vice-Premier Han Zheng, in which he said China and Singapore enjoy a “multi-faceted and mutually beneficial relationship, underpinned by close cooperation across many domains”.

“Beyond our three Government-to-Government projects, we have institutionalised our bilateral exchanges, with the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) serving as the apex platform,” Mr Heng said, adding that the JCBC “remains an important platform to review our existing areas of cooperation, and develop new areas to keep up with the times”.

Singapore and China have continued to work closely together despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, he said.

“We have agreed to include public health collaboration as a new agenda item under the JCBC this year, which will include the development of diagnostics, vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. Both countries are also widening the scope of our collaboration in areas such as services trade, food safety, and legal and judicial services.

“Amidst the challenges we face, it is even more important for our leaders in both countries to provide strategic direction and guide our bilateral relationship forward.”

With the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations between China and ASEAN next year, Mr Heng added that Singapore is looking forward to working together with both parties to strengthen cooperation.

He also said he is looking forward to hosting Mr Han and his delegation for this year’s JCBC.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in his message to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Singapore and China have been “similarly committed to facilitating our economic recoveries by championing cooperation in cross-border and supply chain connectivity”.

“Aside from cooperating bilaterally, Singapore and China have also worked closely at the regional and international levels on issues of common interest,” he said.

“Through the ASEAN-China platform, we were able to cooperate in the regional fight against COVID-19. We also share a joint commitment to promote free and open trade in the region through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

“As we look back on the achievements in our relations over the short span of 30 years, I am confident that our ties will become even stronger as we embark on the next phase of our partnership. I look forward to continuing to work with you to bring our relations to an even higher level.”

Mdm Halimah’s and Mr Lee’s letters are reproduced in full below:

Congratulatory Message from President Halimah Yacob to President Xi Jinping

Oct 3, 2020

His Excellency Xi Jinping

President

People’s Republic of China

Your Excellency,

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Singapore and the People’s Republic of China. The foundations of this relationship were laid decades ago, starting with Mr Lee Kuan Yew and Mr Deng Xiaoping’s respective visits to China and Singapore in the 1970s.

Over the past 30 years, the relations between Singapore and China have flourished, marked by close people-to-people ties and substantive cooperation. Our Government-to-Government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin, Chongqing, as well as state-level bilateral cooperation project in Guangzhou, continue to make good progress. Bilateral cooperation has also expanded into new areas including smart cities, finance, legal and judicial issues as well as the Belt and Road Initiative.

I am heartened that even amidst the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Singapore and China have maintained close and frequent exchanges at all levels, and extended assistance to each other in times of need. Our two countries have also opened up new areas of cooperation, as we grapple with similar challenges of economic recovery and bolstering trade and connectivity. As we usher in the next 30 years of friendship, I have every confidence that we will bring the bilateral relations between our two countries to even greater heights.

Please accept my best wishes, and I look forward to seeing you again soon.

Yours sincerely,

HALIMAH YACOB

Congratulatory Message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Premier Li Keqiang

Oct 3, 2020

His Excellency Li Keqiang

Premier of the State Council

People’s Republic of China

Dear Premier Li,

On this joyous occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Singapore and the People’s Republic of China, I extend my best wishes to you, your Government, and the people of China.

Singapore and China’s long-standing relationship predate the formal establishment of diplomatic ties in 1990. Our bilateral cooperation has since grown in depth and scope. China has been Singapore’s largest trading partner and Singapore has been China’s largest foreign investor since 2013. We have established three Government-to-Government projects in China in each of the last three decades – in Suzhou, Tianjin, and Chongqing – which continue to do well today.

Our people-to-people exchanges have also grown, with more than four million people travelling between our countries in 2018 – a 40-fold increase from the 100,000 travellers in 1990. We have continued to support each other through the COVID-19 outbreak, and identified new areas of cooperation to propel our relationship forward. This is testament to the strong and mutually beneficial partnership that we have forged over the years.

Beyond bilateral cooperation, Singapore and China also cooperate well in regional and international fora. We share a strong interest in enhancing ASEAN-China relations, and upholding free and open trade through agreements such as the upgraded China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. I look forward to working with you to strengthen the multilateral infrastructure that binds our world today, and to bring our bilateral partnership to greater heights.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG