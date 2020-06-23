Watch: PM Lee addresses Singaporeans, calls for general election

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made a "live" address to Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 23) at 4pm, announcing that he is calling for a general election.



"An election now - when things are relatively stable - will clear the decks and give the new Government a fresh five-year mandate," he said. Mr Lee added that with arrangements and precautions in place, "I am confident we can hold a proper and safe election".



The speech was broadcast on CNA, its website, Facebook and on YouTube.





Following Mr Lee's address, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that President Halimah Yacob has dissolved Parliament on Tuesday.



Nomination Day will be on Jun 30, the PMO added.

