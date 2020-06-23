Watch: PM Lee addresses Singaporeans, calls for general election

Watch: PM Lee addresses Singaporeans, calls for general election

PM Lee general election address Jun 23
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivering a speech on General Election 2020 on Jun 23, 2020. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made a "live" address to Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 23) at 4pm, announcing that he is calling for a general election. 

"An election now - when things are relatively stable - will clear the decks and give the new Government a fresh five-year mandate," he said. Mr Lee added that with arrangements and precautions in place, "I am confident we can hold a proper and safe election".

WATCH his announcement here:

Following Mr Lee's address, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced that President Halimah Yacob has dissolved Parliament on Tuesday. 

Nomination Day will be on Jun 30, the PMO added.

Source: CNA/zl

