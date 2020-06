SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be making a "live" address to Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 23) at 4pm.

Mr Lee's national address will be available on his Facebook page and on free-to-air television and radio.



The speech will be broadcast on CNA, its website, Facebook and on YouTube.

Mr Lee announced his speech in a Facebook post at about 3.10pm on Tuesday and called upon people to tune in.





