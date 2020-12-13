PM Lee to address Singapore on Monday, provide COVID-19 updates

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation on Monday (Dec 14) at 5pm to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.



"It's been some time since my last address on COVID-19. I will be doing it again tomorrow, to update everyone on the current situation and the outlook for next year. The Co-Chairs of the Ministerial Task Force will hold a press conference immediately after," Mr Lee said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lee's speech will be broadcast live on CNA, its website, Facebook, on YouTube and CNA938.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE:



The public can also watch the address on the Prime Minister's Facebook page.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"But please stay calm – no need to stock up on anything!" Mr Lee added.

Singapore announced seven new COVID-19 cases on Sunday afternoon, taking its total caseload to 58,320.



The last COVID-19 cluster in a migrant worker dormitory closed more than two weeks ago, marking the first time there are no active clusters in Singapore since the pandemic began.



Singapore has recorded fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases each day since Oct 1, and the majority of the infections are imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​