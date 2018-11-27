PM Lee to visit Argentina and attend G20 Summit

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make his first working visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday (Nov 28) in conjunction with the 13th G20 Leaders’ Summit, at the invitation of Argentine President Mauricio Macri, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.



Mr Lee will be hosted to breakfast by Mr Macri and meet the Senator of the Province of Buenos Aires Esteban Bullrich as well as the city’s Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta on Thursday.



Advertisement

Economic relations between Singapore and Argentina have grown over the years, with bilateral investment flows nearly reaching about S$600 million in 2016 and trade and services accounting for more than S$200 million.



In July, Singapore launched negotiations for a MERCOSUR-Singapore Free Trade Agreement in July. MERCOSUR is a South American customs union made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, making up a market of about 295 million people with a combined GDP of US$2.9 trillion.



Singapore also hosted the Argentina-Singapore Business Forum in August.



Mr Lee will also participate in discussions at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will take place from Nov 30 to Dec 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the Argentine presidency, the theme of this year’s summit is “Building Consensus for a Fair and Sustainable Development”. The Buenos Aires Summit will be the 13th meeting of G20 heads of state and government.



Singapore was invited to the Summit as the 2018 chairman of ASEAN. This is the eighth time the country is attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

As a member of the Global Governance Group, Singapore also hopes to promote stronger engagement between the G20 and the wider United Nations membership.



On his four-day trip, Mr Lee will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, as well as other Government officials.



During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister.