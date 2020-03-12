PM Lee to provide update on COVID-19, to be broadcast at 8pm

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be giving an update on the COVID-19 situation on Thursday (Mar 12) and it will be broadcast at 8pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement published on Mr Lee's Facebook page.



Mr Lee will be speaking in English, Malay and Chinese, the statement said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

His remarks will be broadcast on CNA and on radio at CNA938, the statement added.



The speech will also be streamed live on his Facebook Page, his Twitter account and PMO's YouTube channel.



Transcripts of the remarks will be made available on the PMO website shortly after the broadcast.



This will be the second time PM Lee has spoken on the COVID-19 situation. On Feb 14, he had warned that the virus will have a significant impact on Singapore's economy.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There are 178 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Wednesday.



National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday said that Singapore will need to shift its approach in tackling the virus outbreak as it spreads globally and border controls become less effective.

The Ministry of Health has also announced a two-week suspension of senior-centric activities by government agencies.

These include activities held at community clubs (CCs), residents' committees (RCs), senior activity centres, active aging hubs, CREST centres and ActiveSG sport centres.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram