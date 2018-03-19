PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 19

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his 2018 National Day Rally speech on Aug 19, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday (Mar 19).

The speech will be delivered at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) at Ang Mo Kio Drive.

In his National Day Rally speech last year, Mr Lee focused on three longer-term issues that he said were important to the success and well-being of Singapore.

These were: improving pre-school education, fighting diabetes, and making Singapore a Smart Nation.