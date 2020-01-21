PM Lee meets Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam in Davos

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday (Jan 21).

Both leaders reaffirmed the close and friendly relations between Singapore and Hong Kong.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, said the Prime Minister's Office.

Mr Lee wished Hong Kong well, and expressed confidence that the city will overcome its current challenges and find a way forward under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework.

PM Lee Hsien Loong met Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Davos on Jan 21, 2020. (Photo: Prime Minister's Office)

Hong Kong has been embroiled in more than seven months of turmoil sparked by a now withdrawn extradition Bill which has dented confidence in the financial hub.



Mrs Lam is at the Swiss conference to meet global business and political leaders accompanied by Hong Kong's trade secretary, top officials from the stock exchange, airport authority, MTR Corp and the head of Swire Group.

Mr Lee is attending with Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran.

He will be speaking at a dialogue session entitled "A Conversation with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore", and will also meet other political and business leaders on the margins of the WEF meetings.