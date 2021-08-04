PM Lee's National Day Message to be broadcast on Sunday

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Message will be broadcast on Sunday (Aug 8), with other ministers delivering the message in the other official languages.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the message in Mandarin, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli will do so in Malay, and Minister for Transport S Iswaran will speak in Tamil.

The first broadcast, in English, will air on CNA at 6.45pm on Sunday, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a press release on Wednesday.

It will be followed by the Malay broadcast on Suria, the Tamil broadcast on Vasantham and Oli 968, and the Mandarin broadcast on Channel 8 and Capitol 958.

The message will subsequently be available on the PMO's website and YouTube channel in all four languages.

This year's National Day Parade has been postponed to Aug 21, after the scheduled end of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) measures.

A ceremonial parade to mark National Day will be held instead on the original date of Aug 9.

The National Day Rally has also been pushed back and will take place on Aug 29.