PM Lee Hsien Loong on leave until Jun 16

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave for a week starting Monday (Jun 10), according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday night.

During his absence, Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance will be Acting Prime Minister.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Lee said that he was looking forward to spending time with his family.

"Will be on leave for a week. Looking forward to spending time with family and catching up on my reading," he said.

"Maybe I’ll see some of you when I go#jalanjalan!," he added.

