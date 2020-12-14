Watch live at 5pm: PM Lee to address Singapore on COVID-19 situation

PM Lee comments on Apr 21 (1)
PM Lee Hsien Loong providing an update on the COVID-19 situation on Apr 21, 2020. (Photo: MCI)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation on Monday (Dec 14) at 5pm on the COVID-19 situation and the outlook for next year.

Mr Lee's speech will be broadcast live on CNA, its website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and on CNA938.

The public can also watch the address on the Prime Minister's Facebook page.

Following Mr Lee's address, the co-chairs of the ministerial task force on COVID-19 will hold a press conference.

Singapore has reported more than 58,000 COVID-19 cases, with 29 fatalities.

The country has recorded fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases each day since Oct 1, and the majority of the infections are imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.

Source: CNA/ic

