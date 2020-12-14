Watch live at 5pm: PM Lee to address Singapore on COVID-19 situation

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation on Monday (Dec 14) at 5pm on the COVID-19 situation and the outlook for next year.

Mr Lee's speech will be broadcast live on CNA, its website, Facebook page, YouTube channel and on CNA938.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE:



The public can also watch the address on the Prime Minister's Facebook page.

Following Mr Lee's address, the co-chairs of the ministerial task force on COVID-19 will hold a press conference.



Singapore has reported more than 58,000 COVID-19 cases, with 29 fatalities.



The country has recorded fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases each day since Oct 1, and the majority of the infections are imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival.



