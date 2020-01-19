PM Lee Hsien Loong to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland from Monday (Jan 20).



Accompanying Mr Lee will be Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.



During Mr Lee's absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be acting Prime Minister from Jan 20 to 25.



Mr Lee - who last attended the annual event in 2012 - will be a panelist in a live-streamed media session entitled "Leading a New Multilateralism".



He will also be speaking at a dialogue session entitled "A Conversation with Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore", and will also meet other political and business leaders on the margins of the WEF meetings.



Now in its 50th year, the annual meeting in Davos is a platform for government, industry and civil society leaders to exchange views and discuss approaches to global challenges.



This year's meeting - themed "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World" - will feature more than 700 speakers discussing topics ranging from climate change to inclusivity.



Officials from the PMO as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Communications and Information will also accompany Mr Lee in Davos.

