PM Lee, Japan's Suga reaffirm 'excellent relations' in phone call; leaders discuss COVID-19, travel between both countries

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga reaffirmed the “excellent relations” between both countries in a phone call on Thursday (Oct 29), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a news release.

During their chat, both leaders welcomed the launch of the Singapore-Japan business track – or reciprocal green lane – and residence track last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The reciprocal green lane, launched on Sep 18, aims to facilitate essential business and official travel between the two countries. The residence track travel arrangement, which opened for applications on Sep 30, is for business executives and professionals who are work pass holders.

Mr Lee said in the phone call he looked forward to working with Mr Suga to “deepen bilateral cooperation, including through new areas such as the promotion of ‘vaccine multilateralism’ and collaboration in digital trade", MFA said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The leaders also exchanged views on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic as well as on regional developments, including the importance of greater economic integration through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Mr Lee also congratulated Mr Suga on his appointment as Japan’s 99th prime minister during their phone conversation. He had previously congratulated Mr Suga on his appointment in September.

Mr Suga became Japan's first new leader in nearly eight years, after his predecessor Shinzo Abe resigned due to ill health. Mr Suga had served under Mr Abe as chief cabinet secretary.

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​