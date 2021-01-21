Singapore leaders congratulate new US President Joe Biden upon his inauguration

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written congratulatory letters to US President Joe Biden on his inauguration on Wednesday (Jan 20).



In her letter, Madam Halimah said Mr Biden’s “decades of experience in public office will provide a stable, guiding hand” to both the US and the international community as the world battles COVID-19.



Advertisement

Advertisement

She also noted the “long, enduring friendship” between Singapore and the US.



“Bilateral relations between our two countries have continued to flourish over the years. Our multi-faceted ties span the defence and security, economic, and people-to-people spheres. Our two militaries share strong synergies, training together and participating in regular military-to-military exchanges.



Advertisement

Advertisement

“I warmly recall meeting you during your visit to Singapore in July 2013, and hope to welcome you and your family back to Singapore again.”



Congratulating Mr Biden, Mr Lee said that “strong American leadership will make a decisive difference to our collective recovery and the shape of the post-COVID-19 world”.



“Singapore has been a long-standing strategic, defence and economic partner of the United States,” Mr Lee said, adding that the countries enjoy “excellent bilateral relations”.



“You can continue to rely on Singapore as a consistent and reliable friend and partner, as we advance our countries’ shared interests and deal with common challenges.



Advertisement

“There is a deep reservoir of goodwill for the US in our region, because of the vital role the United States has played anchoring regional stability and economic prosperity for over half a century. I look forward to working with you to strengthen America’s engagement of Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),” he added.



“I wish you and your administration every success in your term ahead, and I look forward to meeting you at the earliest opportunity in Singapore or Washington DC.”



Mdm Halimah’s and Mr Lee’s letters are reproduced in full below:

President’s letter to US President Joe Biden



Jan 20, 2021



The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr.



President



United States of America



Dear President Biden,



On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America.



The world is currently facing tremendous challenges due to COVID-19. Your decades of experience in public office will provide a stable, guiding hand during this critical juncture for America and the international community. I offer you my best wishes as you lead your country forward.



Singapore and the United States share a long, enduring friendship. Bilateral relations between our two countries have continued to flourish over the years. Our multi-faceted ties span the defence and security, economic, and people-to-people spheres. Our two militaries share strong synergies, training together and participating in regular military-to-military exchanges. Since 1990, Singapore has hosted United States aircraft and ships on rotational deployments. The close economic relationship, built on the 2004 United States-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, has grown from strength to strength, and expanded into new areas such as digital trade and infrastructure development.



I warmly recall meeting you during your visit to Singapore in July 2013, and hope to welcome you and your family back to Singapore again.



Please accept my best wishes for your new appointment.



Yours sincerely,



HALIMAH YACOB



Mr Lee’s letter to US President Joe Biden



Jan 20, 2021



Dear President Biden,



Congratulations on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America.



You take office at a time when many pressing challenges confront the United States and the rest of the world. Many countries, including the United States, are experiencing recurrent waves of the pandemic. They are suffering severe damage to their economies and peoples’ livelihoods. Strong American leadership will make a decisive difference to our collective recovery and the shape of the post-COVID-19 world.



Singapore has been a long-standing strategic, defence and economic partner of the United States. Our excellent bilateral relations are underpinned by the 2005 Strategic Framework Agreement and 2004 United States-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. We have steadily broadened our cooperation into new areas, such as digital economy, data connectivity, cybersecurity, as well as infrastructure financing. You can continue to rely on Singapore as a consistent and reliable friend and partner, as we advance our countries’ shared interests and deal with common challenges.



There is a deep reservoir of goodwill for the US in our region, because of the vital role the United States has played anchoring regional stability and economic prosperity for over half a century. I look forward to working with you to strengthen America’s engagement of Asia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



I wish you and your Administration every success in your term ahead, and I look forward to meeting you at the earliest opportunity in Singapore or Washington D.C.



Yours sincerely,



LEE HSIEN LOONG



The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr.



President



United States of America