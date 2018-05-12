PM Lee writes to Mahathir, congratulates Pakatan Harapan on 'winning tough fight'

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to new Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, congratulating him on his victory.

In the letter, sent on Friday (May 11) and released on Saturday, Mr Lee also congratulated Pakatan Harapan on winning a tough fight and securing Malaysians’ mandate in the “watershed election”.

“Malaysia is Singapore’s closest neighbour. We share a long history, with deep and close relationships at all levels,” Mr Lee wrote, adding that the two countries have robust trade and investment ties.

“We have had extensive cooperation with successive Malaysian governments, and we had strong, mutually beneficial ties and interactions during your previous term as prime minister.

“I am confident that under your leadership, our two countries can find ways to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship.”

On Friday, Mr Lee also called Dr Mahathir to congratulate him on being sworn in as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir, 92, was Malaysia's fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and now, the country's seventh premier.