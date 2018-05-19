PM Lee meets Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday (May 19) in Putrajaya.

Mr Lee arrived at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya at about 11am for the meeting. He is the second foreign leader - after Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah - to meet Dr Mahathir since the Pakatan Harapan coalition won the election on May 9.

Mr Lee said in Parliament on Wednesday (May 16) that he would visit Dr Mahathir and tell him that he looks forward to working with him again for "mutual benefit".

He also added that he is on familiar terms with Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim, who is expected to take over as prime minister of the country in due course.

On Thursday, Dr Mahathir said that his government was still figuring out its stand on certain issues. He was responding to questions on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project, and whether it would be on the agenda during his meeting with Mr Lee.

An agreement to develop the HSR was signed at the end of 2016. Dr Mahathir has said that all major projects will be reviewed by the new government.