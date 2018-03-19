PM Lee meets Obama during former US President's visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met former United States President Barack Obama in Singapore on Monday (Mar 19), in their first meeting since 2016.

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, Mr Lee said that the both of them had "much to talk about" during Mr Obama's brief visit to Singapore.

“A pleasure catching up with former US President Barack Obama over dinner today. Mr Obama made a brief stopover here to meet young ASEAN leaders and give a lecture,” said Mr Lee.

“A lot has happened since we last met at APEC 2016 in Lima, so we had much to talk about. Happy to hear that he is busy working with his foundation and other charities. The best part about life after the presidency - more time with family and friends!”

The 44th US President was in Singapore to speak at a private lecture held by the Bank of Singapore at the Shangri-La Hotel. It was Obama's first trip to Singapore after leaving the White House last year in January,