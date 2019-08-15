PM Lee to touch on Singapore's response to climate change during National Day Rally

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday (Aug 15) that his National Day Rally speech on Sunday will touch on climate change and how Singapore must respond to the phenomenon.

Citing an interactive online report by the BBC, Mr Lee said that in a worst-case scenario, July temperatures in Singapore will rise from the 27.8 degrees Celsius now to 31.1 degrees Celsius by the year 2100.

"Those are monthly averages. Maximum temperatures during the day will be much higher. Today we are hitting daytime highs of 32 degrees Celsius and even 34 degrees Celsius, so by 2100 Singapore could see 37 degrees Celsius days!" said Mr Lee in a Facebook post.

"We must treat climate change very seriously," he added. "As a low-lying island, Singapore is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels. I will be talking about how we must respond to this at the National Day Rally this Sunday, 18 August at 6.45pm."



In his National Day message, Mr Lee had said that as the world enters “a more troubled period”, Singapore faces “grave challenges” from threats such as global warming and must get itself ready for "a very different future".



“But our past gives us confidence. Throughout our history, when trials and tribulations have beset us, we picked ourselves up and worked together to overcome them.



“Each time the world changed, we were able to survive. Each time, we re-invented and renewed our economy, our people and our city, and we thrived again.



“And this is what we must keep on doing,” he added.



Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said in July that Singapore needs to act as it faces the “loud and unmistakable” warning of climate change.



Speaking at the 2019 Partners for the Environment forum, Mr Masagos stressed that tackling climate change is a “pressing priority” and an “existential challenge” for Singapore.



He warned that “time is running out” and that Singapore must act now or face the “ultimate threat to human survival”.

