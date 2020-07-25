Watch live at 2.30pm: PM Lee Hsien Loong announces new Cabinet

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a new Cabinet on Saturday (Jul 25).



In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Lee said: "I will be announcing my new Cabinet lineup at a live press conference at 2.30pm today."

Announcements so far:



Three political office holders Mr Khaw Boon Wan, Mr Sam Tan and Dr Tan Wu Meng will retire.



Mr Ong Ye Kung has been appointed Transport Minister, Mr Lawrence Wong as Education Minister and Mr Desmond Lee will be National Development Minister.



Ms Grace Fu will head the ministry formerly known as the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources. It has now been renamed the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment. She takes over from Mr Masagos Zulkifli who becomes Social and Family Development Minister.



Mr Maliki Osman and Mr Edwin Tong have been promoted to full ministers. Other promotions include Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Ms Low Yen Ling, Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and Ms Sun Xueling.



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will take on an additional appointment as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies. Mr Gan Kim Yong will continue as Health Minister and Mrs Josephine Teo will still be Manpower Minister.

