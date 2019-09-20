PM Lee to meet President Trump, deliver speech at United Nations during visit to New York

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet US President Donald Trump as part of his working visit to New York from Sep 21 to 27.

It would be the fourth time both leaders are meeting, after the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore last year, the G20 Summit in Hamburg as well as during Mr Lee’s official visit to Washington in 2017.

In New York, Mr Lee will receive the 2019 World Statesman Award and deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a press statement on Friday (Sep 20).

The award by US-based interfaith group Appeal of Conscience Foundation will be presented to Mr Lee on Sep 23.

The foundation’s president Rabbi Arthur Schneier had said that Mr Lee will be recognised for fostering a society that embraces multiculturalism, in which ethnic communities maintain their unique way of life while living harmoniously.

He will also be recognised for supporting a knowledge-based economy, an education system that provides Singaporeans with the necessary skills to survive in a globally competitive environment, as well as for implementing a world-class health infrastructure.

During his trip, Mr Lee will deliver Singapore’s national statement at the General Debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He will also attend a series of UN meetings, including the secretary-general’s Climate Action Summit – where governments will share plans and examples of how they are cutting emissions and boosting resilience to the impact of climate change.

Mr Lee had in his National Day Rally spoken about the “50 to 100-year problem” of rising sea levels, an issue which could cost Singapore around S$100 billion or more to tackle.

Mr Lee will host a reception for members of the Forum of Small States, an informal grouping of more than 100 small countries that was launched by Singapore in 1992.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet industry and financial sector leaders, as well as attend a reception with overseas Singaporeans.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the PMO, the Ministry of Communications and Information, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After New York, the Prime Minister will make an official visit to Armenia from Sep 28 to Oct 1.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister from Sep 21 to 30, while Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan will stand in from Oct 1 to 2.