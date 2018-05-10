PM Lee, Singapore Government congratulate Mahathir Mohamad on swearing-in

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday (May 10) congratulated Dr Mahathir Mohamad on being sworn in as Prime Minister of Malaysia.

"I wish Tun Mahathir and his team every success, and hope to catch up with him in person soon," he posted on Facebook.

"Malaysia is a vital partner of Singapore, and our peoples share strong and deep bonds. I look forward to working with Tun Mahathir and the new government to enhance our cooperation. We can do much more together," he added.



Separately, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, congratulating Mahathir and his coalition Pakatan Harapan on the outcome of the general election.

"The people of Malaysia have given the new Government a clear mandate to lead the country," it said.

"We have had close relations and extensive cooperation with successive Malaysian governments, including the government of Tun Mahathir when he was previously Prime Minister.

"We look forward to cooperating with Tun Mahathir and the new Government of Malaysia to further strengthen and deepen bilateral ties, for the benefit of both our peoples."

