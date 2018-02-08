PM Lee expresses 'heartfelt thanks' to Malaysian authorities for operations to find missing Singaporeans

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to the Malaysian authorities for devoting "considerable manpower and resources to the search-and-rescue operations" to find the pair of Singaporeans who had gone missing while hiking in Gunung Pulai in Johor Baru.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 8) evening, Mr Lee said that he was relieved that the two hikers, Dominick Tan and Clarice Lum Jie, had been found after being reported as missing for more than three days.



Mr Lee specifically thanked Polis Johor Chief Datuk Mohd Khalil, Kulai Fire Department Chief Mohd Khairi Zainudin, their teams and the Singapore team on the ground.



"A million thanks. Singapore really values your help," Mr Lee added in Malay at the end of his post.

MALAYSIAN AGENCIES 'WORKED TIRELESSLY': VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan also thanked Malaysian agencies for their help in the rescue efforts.

"We are very grateful to the Malaysian agencies, especially Johor Chief of Police Datuk Mohd Khalil, the Johor Police and Kulai Fire Department, who have worked tirelessly for almost four days on this operation," said Dr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post.

"My utmost gratitude also to the scores of volunteers from both Malaysia and Singapore who helped in the search."



Dr Balakrishnan also said he was "delighted" to hear that the two Singaporeans were in stable condition. They suffered minor injuries and have been discharged from hospital.



He added that officials from Singapore's Consulate-General in Johor Bahru had been on the ground assisting their families.









The pair was rescued by a boat earlier on Thursday after they were spotted by a helicopter at Ulu Choh Pontian.