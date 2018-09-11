PM Lee to attend 27th World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Vietnam

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be in Hanoi, Vietnam from Tuesday (Sep 11) to Wednesday for the 27th World Economic Forum on ASEAN, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Mr Lee was invited by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to deliver a speech at the opening plenary as part of Singapore’s chairmanship of ASEAN. The speech will focus on ASEAN’s initiatives and efforts in harnessing changing technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. These initiatives seek to better position ASEAN and Singapore for the future economy, PMO said.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary and senior officials.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will be the Acting Prime Minister during Mr Lee’s absence.