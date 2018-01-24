PM Lee to attend ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi, India from Jan 25 to 26, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday (Jan 24).

In a statement, it said the summit will celebrate the 25th anniversary of ASEAN-India dialogue relations, under the theme "Shared Values, Common Destiny."

PMO said as Singapore is the ASEAN Chair for 2018, PM Lee will co-chair the Commemorative Summit with Indian PM Narendra Modi.

The leaders will discuss wide-ranging cooperation under ASEAN-India relations and exchange views on regional and international issues, as well as ways to deepen the relationship, it added.

PM Lee and other ASEAN leaders have also been invited to attend India’s 69th Republic Day Parade on Jan 26.

He will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and other government officials.

During PM Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister.