PM Lee to attend ASEAN Summit in Bangkok

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Bangkok from Jun 22 to 23 to attend the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

“ASEAN leaders will meet to discuss ways to strengthen ASEAN centrality and unity, and on how to take ASEAN forward,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Friday (Jun 21).

“They will also exchange views on ASEAN’s external relations, and discuss regional and international issues.”

The theme for the biannual summit is “advancing partnerships for sustainability”, as the 10-member regional grouping works toward a digital, green and seamlessly connected region.

Leaders at the summit are also expected to produce a vision for sustainability and an operational plan to resolve marine pollution, as well as draft a framework of ideas on the Indo-Pacific concept.

This is the first of two meetings among ASEAN leaders that Thailand will host as ASEAN Chair in 2019. The second will be held in November, with leaders of other nations invited to attend related meetings including the East Asia Summit.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be acting Prime Minister.