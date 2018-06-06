PM Lee to attend funeral of Johor Sultan’s mother

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mrs Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam will visit the Istana Besar, Johor Bahru, on Wednesday (Jun 6) to pay their last respects to the late Yang Amat Mulia Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah.

Johor Sultan Ibrahim Ismail's mother passed away on Jun 1, 2018, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press release.

#Singapore Prime Minister @leehsienloong , his wife Mdm Ho Ching and Minister K Shanmugam arrived at the Istana Besar to pay their last respects to #Johor Sultan’s late mother pic.twitter.com/6iGXWRI0Nt — Afifah Ariffin (@AfifahCNA) June 6, 2018

According to the Bernama news agency, the remains of Enche' Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah will be buried at the Bukit Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum.

She will be buried in the same row as her grandson, the late Johor prince Tunku Abdul Jalil, who passed away from cancer in December 2015.

Her remains arrived from London at LTAS Royal Hangar at about 11pm on Tuesday, in a personal aircraft of the Sultan of Johor.

Hajah Khalsom, 83, was born Josephine Ruby Trevorrow on Dec 2, 1935 in Cornwall, England.



#Johor Sultan’s late mother Khalsom Abdullah’s casket will be accompanied by 40 personnel from the Johor Military Force. pic.twitter.com/ibeMTXoNUY — Afifah Ariffin (@AfifahCNA) June 6, 2018



