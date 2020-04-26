PM Lee to deliver May Day speech on Apr 30; no physical rally this year: NTUC

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his May Day message on Thursday (Apr 30) at 7.30pm.

In a statement to the media, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said it will not hold a physical May Day Rally this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, Mr Lee's May Day speech will be simulcast on national television and streamed via several social media channels including the Prime Minister Office’s Facebook page and YouTube, and NTUC Singapore’s Facebook page and YouTube.

The labour movement said it had been keeping a close watch since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been reviewing the May Day celebrations events that were originally scheduled to take place from late April until June.

NTUC said several key May Day events would be done differently this year.

Every year, more than 1,500 labour movement leaders and tripartite partners would gather at NTUC’s May Day Rally to reaffirm their commitment to advance the interests of their workers.

This year however, a closed-door virtual dialogue session will be helmed by by NTUC president Mary Liew, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap. About 500 participants are expected to tune in remotely, said NTUC.



The May Day Awards and the May Day Fiesta have both been cancelled.

NTUC also said it will explore the use of online platforms to appreciate the contributions of domestic workers and migrant workers this year.