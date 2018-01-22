PM Lee to make official visit to Sri Lanka

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official visit to Sri Lanka from Monday (Jan 22) until Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The visit is at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

He will call on President Sirisena, who will also host an official lunch. Mr Lee will also meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe and receive a courtesy call from the leader of the opposition, R Sampanthan.

During the visit, Mr Lee will witness the signing of the Sri Lanka-Singapore free trade agreement, PMO said.

Mr Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran and other government officials.

He will then visit New Delhi from Wednesday to Friday to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Co-ordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be the Acting Prime Minister.



